A man who allegedly assaulted someone at Barrack Heights and ran from police is among almost 600 people charged during a four-day operation targeting high-risk domestic violence offenders.
Operation Amarok III resulted in the arrests of 592 people and 1107 charges, for not only domestic violence-related crimes but other serious offences, such as prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and drug supply.
Earlier in the week officers at Lake Illawarra Police District received reports about an alleged domestic violence-related assault and the breach of an apprehended domestic violence order, but despite extensive inquiries they could not find the accused man.
Then on Friday morning, officers from the high-risk offender team attended a Lake Illawarra unit, from where the man allegedly fled; however, police caught and arrested him a short distance away.
The 33-year-old was subsequently charged with several domestic violence-related offences: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of destroying or damaging property, common assault, stalking or intimidation, and three counts of contravening an apprehended violence order.
He was refused bail to face Port Kembla Local Court on Friday, but was again refused bail to return to court later this month.
Across the Southern Region, which includes the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts, there were 125 people arrested with 265 charges laid.
During Operation Amarok III police spoke to more than 1000 people who were identified as potential dangerous offenders and conducted over 4000 apprehended domestic violence order checks.
Officers also seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons during searches of people, vehicles and properties.
Each year, there are more than 33,000 domestic violence assaults committed and police receive more than 139,000 calls for domestic violence-related incidents.
Meanwhile, more than half the murders committed in NSW are acts of domestic violence.
"In order to ensure the safety of actual and potential victims of domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders," Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.
Meanwhile Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the statistics showed domestic violence was an "epidemic".
"We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," Ms Catley said.
The operation ran from Wednesday to Saturday and involved officers from all area commands and districts in NSW, as well as proactive and specialist units, led by each region's Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.