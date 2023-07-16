Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'The Wrap Around': A look at all the action from round 11 of the Illawarra Rugby League

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 16 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto has flipped the finals race on its head, making it three straight wins against Wests on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Dapto has flipped the finals race on its head, making it three straight wins against Wests on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra Rugby League Round 11

Dapto 32 def. Wests 30

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.