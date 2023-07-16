'The Wrap Around': A look at all the action from round 11 of the Illawarra Rugby League

Dapto 32 def. Wests 30
"We're coming. You can print that in big letters too."
That was the crystal-clear assessment of Dapto coach Blake Wallace following the Canaries 32-30 win over Wests at Parrish Park on Saturday.
The Canaries led 22-4 at halftime but were staring down the barrel of yet another second-half fade-out when the Devils ran in four tries in the 13 minutes after the break.
It saw the hosts draw within four points before tries to Pita Godinet and Luke Penny gave them what looked a match-winning lead, only for the Devils to get back within two with seven minutes to play.
The Canaries looked at long odds to keep the Devils out when Penny was dispatched to sin-bin two minutes later, but found something down the stretch to hold on for their third win on the trot.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Dapto coach Blake Wallace said it best: 'We're coming. Print it in big bold letters too'.
"Canaries skipper Troy Pieper said in the lead-up that a finals run would be 'some sort of fairy tale' for a side that started the season 7-1 and built a reputation as a 40-minute football team.
"If there were any lingering doubts about their ability to go 80 heading into Saturday's showdown, we can emphatically put them to bed.
"Old ghosts could have easily emerged when the Devils scored three tries in 12 minutes to start the second half, but the Canaries countered and found a way to hold on even when reduced to 12 men late.
"They're now just one win behind Thirroul with four games to play. Their final-round showdown with the Butchers could loom as D-Day for both.
"Devils coach Pete McLeod was also on the money when he said his side deserved to have lost three straight. The Wests camp were the first to say they weren't travelling at their best despite going unbeaten through the opening eight rounds.
"That's shown up amid a drain on depth over the past three weeks but, with the personnel on the paddock, it's not a footy side entitled to drop three on the trot.
"With four games remaining, they'll need to re-find top form quickly."
De La Salle 27 def. Thirroul 26
Mitch Jennings says:
"Not the first time Thirroul have surrendered a match-winning position this season, but it may prove the most costly. You can't lead 24-6 at halftime and lose and expect to finish top-two in this competition.
"Jarrod Costello's side have managed signature wins over De La and Wests at home that have been as impressive as any victories this year, but lapses like this second stanza could come to haunt them.
"They face Corrimal next week and then Wests and Collegians away. Given Dapto look to be coming home with a wet sail, a finals berth can't be taken for granted either.
"De La needed to find something having been unconvincing at best through the middle of the season, dropping three straight against top-four rivals before sneaking home on Saturday.
"Both sides were undermanned, which makes the two points banked via a one-point win all the more valuable.
Collegians 34 def. Corrimal 26
Mitch Jennings says:
"A comfortable victory makes it six in a row for the reigning premiers. It also sets up and unlikely blockbuster against Dapto next week, a clash that will see the Dogs return to Collegians for the first time in a month.
"With the bulk of their clashes on the run to the finish at home, you'd say Peter Hooper's side is odds-on for the minor premiership with four games to play.
"Corrimal were game as always, and certainly did Dapto no favours by bagging the final three tries of the game. It'd be enough for Hooper to still deliver a clip around the ears that will have his side primed for the coming week.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
