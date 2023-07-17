Family shares personal experience of EVs. Letters, July 18, 2023

Personal experience tells me every one of the claims Adrian Devlin made in his letter (Mercury, July 13) is nonsense. Our family uses no coal at all to power our EVs. Thankfully we have the choice to avoid polluting, unreliable fossil fuels entirely, and find our vehicles use no more power than a swimming pool. Our roof provides sufficient energy for all that our house and cars need.
We have driven across NSW and Victoria, down to Tasmania and even up to Cairns with our EV towing a trailer. No trouble on long trips, and no shortage of power points for backup.
Statistics show that petrol and diesel vehicles are nearly 10 times more likely to catch fire than EVs.
And in terms of cost. There are plenty of EVs available now that are cheaper, yet more powerful, than every one of the 4 cars reviewed in today's Mercury, even without the governments meagre subsidies, and they are a hell of a lot cheaper to service and run.
We need to encourage EVs and renewable energy if we are to ward off catastrophic climate change. It's time Adrian puts his wonderful words towards helping positive change in this world.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
Reference David Schmidt's letter (Mercury, July 13, 2023), as an eleven-year-old, I too wished to be tall when I grew up. Prior to the 1954 royal visit to the Illawarra, our Fairy Meadow Primary School teacher encouraged and assisted students to build our own periscopes so we could look over others to get a glimpse of the monarch as her cavalcade passed. After sitting roadside in the sun for an hour or so waiting, it all happened so fast I hadn't even raised my periscope and she was gone. There and then I made a resolution to grow tall so I could look over others without any technological aids. It came to pass that I grew to be six-foot, one inch or 185 centimetres in today's language.
PS: My mother and hers were smart, they set up at the corner of Mount Ousley Rd and the Prince's Highway where the queen's Daimler had to slow to turn the corner (no round-a-bout in those days).
Chris Cartledge, Wollongong
Perhaps Alex Volkanovski would have more luck getting the keys to the city from Wollongong's Lord Mayor if he hoped on a bike and rode around the ring. Apparently cyclists are the only group catered to in Wollongong, everyone else is treated as irrelevant.
Kerry Willett, Shell Cove
Seeing the Keys to the City do not unlock anything would having Keys to the city be the same as not having Keys to the city?
John Ireland, Thirroul
