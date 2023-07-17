Family shares personal experience of EVs. Letters, July 18, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Family shares personal experience of EVs. Letters to the Editor, July 18, 2023

July 18 2023 - 5:30am
Personal experience tells me every one of the claims Adrian Devlin made in his letter (Mercury, July 13) is nonsense. Our family uses no coal at all to power our EVs. Thankfully we have the choice to avoid polluting, unreliable fossil fuels entirely, and find our vehicles use no more power than a swimming pool. Our roof provides sufficient energy for all that our house and cars need.

