Family shares personal experience of EVs. Letters, July 18, 2023

Reference David Schmidt's letter (Mercury, July 13, 2023), as an eleven-year-old, I too wished to be tall when I grew up. Prior to the 1954 royal visit to the Illawarra, our Fairy Meadow Primary School teacher encouraged and assisted students to build our own periscopes so we could look over others to get a glimpse of the monarch as her cavalcade passed. After sitting roadside in the sun for an hour or so waiting, it all happened so fast I hadn't even raised my periscope and she was gone. There and then I made a resolution to grow tall so I could look over others without any technological aids. It came to pass that I grew to be six-foot, one inch or 185 centimetres in today's language.