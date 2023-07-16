Shellharbour Sharks players have put an emotional week behind them with a thrilling 14-12 victory over Gerringong Lions at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
The match lived up to its blockbuster billing, with the Sharks needing a Jacob Seabrook penalty goal from 42 metres out three minutes from full-time to secure their eighth straight win.
There wasn't a struck match between the two Group Seven rugby league heavyweights for most of the 80 minutes but it was the home team Shellharbour which raced out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first half courtesy of tries to second-rower Donte Efaraimo and skipper James Ralphs.
Ralphs try came after a brilliant short ball from Emanuel Sultana, with the five-eighth also playing a part in the opening try, with his Matt Burton inspired kick leading to Efaraimo crossing over.
As the half wore on the Lions got more field position in the Sharks half and deservedly crossed for a try through Jake Taylor, who duly converted his four-pointer, to see Shellharbour head to the sheds with a 12-6 lead.
The second half was just as tough and close, with neither side giving an inch.
Gerringong though were the only team to score a try, with prop Alexander Weir barging over to reduce the deficit to just two points.
Taylor kicked his own penalty goal from 40 metres out to level the scores before Seabrook kicked his own match-winning goal.
Though on the final play of the day Gerringong almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, but the referee had blown the whistle for full-time before Taj Ford pulled off a one-on-one strip and raced clear to score what he thought was the match-winning try.
Ralphs was a relieved man after the game.
"We've had a tough week just emotionally as a group " he said.
"We like to think of ourselves as a family. The wife of our trainer, who is a life member of the club passed away earlier this week. It's been tough on the family and the boys.
"I think today we just really stuck together and bonded and we got around that and I think it really shaped our performance there.
"We never gave up and again, we're only giving up 12 points and that's enough sometimes to get the win.
"Gerringong though has been our toughest test to date. They're just the type of team like you saw at the end there, they're on the ground and next minute, we're chasing them thinking they've stripped the ball. They never give up. They play for 80 minutes.
"I think Shellharbour teams in the last couple of years, we haven't done that and I think you can see probably that performance and I think against the Stingrays at Flinders, we back ourselves to go 80.
"All the hard work we did in the off-season is definitely paying dividends now."
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart was disappointed to lose but could not fault his players efforts.
"It was a good game of footy in the end," he said.
"We spent the first 20 minutes defending. We probably worked our way back to where we got on top but they defended outstandingly too.
"They were in front when the hooter went but we had our chances."
Meantime, in other Sunday games, Stingrays ended Kiama Knights' slim semi-final chances, with a 24-18 win, while reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas also look highly unlikely of playing finals football this year, after losing at home 30-20 to Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have kept their top five hopes alive following a convincing 42-18 victory over Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles on Saturday.
The Bulldogs now have 14 competition points, the same as the fifth-placed Jamberoo Superoos, who were beaten 24-20 by cellar dwellers Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies on Saturday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.