A party seemed a fitting way to mark the end of Thirroul eatery Papi's, popular with diners for its atmosphere and what some reckon are the best burgers in the Illawarra.
Sunday was the last day of trade for the dive bar and saw a DJ, bands and other musicians play into the night as people tucked into their last Papi's burgers.
Co-owner Barry Pearson struggled to describe the community's response to the news that Papi's was closing.
"People have said some of the nicest things... saying things like it's an institution," Mr Pearson said.
"It's been really humbling, it's really nice."
In the few years since opening in 2019, Papi's made its mark on the local dining scene - something that its owners did not expect.
"It came down to the personality the business was built on, that it was such an honest business I guess," Mr Pearson said.
Booking agency Holy Pavlova came up with the idea of Sunday's farewell party and organised the entertainment, which is set to go into the evening.
It is also the last chance for fans of the eatery to get their hands on Papi's merchandise.
By mid-afternoon Mr Pearson said there had been a consistent flow of people through the doors.
But while Papi's is almost no more, the brains behind the venture aren't disappearing: there is still Mexican restaurant Boveda nearby, Bar Padres in Kiama, and catering company Cater Boys.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
