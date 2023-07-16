MasterChef favourite, dad of two and kindergarten teacher Tommy Pham knows the value of getting kids involved in cooking and keeping them busy with entertaining activities that encourage laughter and play in the kitchen.
His first cookbook is jam-packed with more than 60 recipes and playful activities, as he shares beloved recipes from his Vietnamese heritage alongside other scrumptious Asian-inspired meals and snacks - and adds twists and hacks for making meal time as smooth as possible.
He took some time out of his busy schedule to answer some questions.
1. How important is it for young children to try different flavours?
Having our children try as many different flavours as possible from a young age is one of the most important aspects of teaching children how to eat. It's not all about how many nutrients and veggies they eat, it's about setting them up with the palette to readily accept foods with different flavours and textures. Exposing kids to a wide variety of flavours and textures will widen the types of food they will eat and in turn give parents more choice in what we can feed them!
2. How can we encourage reluctant children to try different things?
I think this is all about persistence, if at first you don't succeed, try again and again and again! I like to place unfamiliar foods with foods that they absolutely love. Once they finish their strawberries and have that hunger in them, they might just pick up that roasted chestnut and give it a try. They might not too but, hey, it's worth a try!
3. What are some of your earliest food memories?
My earliest food memories were with my family, we used to often have family get-togethers with other families. There would be music, kids running around and of course the most delicious food.
5. How did you find the whole MasterChef experience?
MasterChef was one of the most difficult things I've ever done. Being away from my son Miles for six months, and trying to figure out what my passion for food was, was mentally and physically draining. But of course with all difficult things comes amazing opportunities. I grew a lot as a person, a dad and a cook. I know exactly what I want to do with my life and I don't know many people who have that kind of clarity.
6. How important was it to write a cookbook like this one with an emphasis on easy family friendly recipes?
I know far too many parents who cook two different meals for their family, one for the parents and another for the kids. The amount of work that goes into that is insane. I hope my book can really help kids eat the same foods as their parents. If I can help families save some precious time they're wasting in the kitchen then I'll be one happy camper!
Crispy on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside, banana fritters are always a crowd favourite. The Vietnamese version includes sesame seeds and shredded coconut in the batter, which makes a big difference to the crunch factor. Make these and you'll be surprised how fast they disappear.
Ingredients
Method
1. Cut the bananas in half lengthways and flatten out the curved side with a knife or spatula.
2. In a large bowl, add the flours, sesame seeds, shredded coconut, sugar, coconut milk and cold water. Mix until it forms into a batter.
3. Add the oil to a large pot and bring to a medium heat. Put a drop of batter into the oil and if it bubbles up, it's ready.
4. Add the bananas, a couple at a time, into the batter, making sure they are well covered.
5. One by one, carefully place a few battered bananas into the hot oil.
6. Fry the fritters until golden, flipping if needed.
7. Repeat for remaining bananas, allowing the oil to return to temperature each time.
Tommy's tips:
Use overly ripe monkey bananas (you know the small ones monkeys eat) or lady finger bananas. It won't taste good unless the bananas are almost black. Trust me.
If you have time, throw the batter in the freezer for about 30 minutes to make it extra crispy.
This is my everyday take on the Asian wedding banquet favourite - soy sauce steamed fish. Using fish fillets instead of a whole fish makes dinnertime so much easier and is a great way to get little ones more familiar with fish (bones terrify everyone, not only kids). I don't want to brag, but this easy dish is so good! Perfectly steamed fish combined with a sauce that brings the fish to life!
Ingredients
To garnish:
Method
1. Heat three tablespoons of the vegetable oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and add the onion. Fry until soft and transparent, then add the garlic and lemongrass and fry until the onion and garlic are lightly golden.
2. Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, water, pepper and cooking wine (if using) and cook for three minutes (it doesn't need to be thick), then set aside to cool.
3. Pat the fish dry with paper towel and place on a plate that will fit inside a steamer set over a wok of simmering water. Spread the ginger on top of the fish, then gently pour half the cooled sauce over the fish (retain the rest to serve). Cover the fish with the steamer lid and increase the heat. Steam for seven to eight minutes or until the fish is a lovely, just-pull-apart texture.
4. Carefully transfer the fish from the steamer to your serving plate and sprinkle the spring onion over the top.
5. Heat the remaining oil in a pot over a high heat until it starts to smoke, then remove it from the heat and carefully pour the oil over the spring onion - listen to that sizzle!
6. Garnish your fish with a squeeze of lime and some coriander, if you like, and if you want a hit of spice, add some fresh chilli. Serve with the remaining sauce and rice.
Serves 2 adults and 2 littlies.
This delish meal of creamy miso soba with chicken and mushroom has become a new Pham fam fave (say that fast three times, ha ha). This dish is so packed full of creamy umami goodness, you can't go wrong. I'm salivating just describing it!
Ingredients
To garnish:
Method
1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chicken and fry until it is browned all over.
2. Add the garlic and cook until soft.
3. Add the mushroom and cook until just coloured.
4. Add the dashi, cream and miso and stir for five to six minutes until the mixture just thickens.
5. Add the mirin, soy sauce, butter and sake (if using) and stir well to combine.
6. Add the cooked soba noodles and mix thoroughly but gently to coat.
7. Transfer to serving bowls and garnish with spring onion and roasted seaweed - and some shichimi if you dare!
Tommy's tip: I use soba noodles for this dish, but ramen or egg noodles work well too, especially if you're looking for a little bite from your noodles.
Serves 2 adults and 2 littlies.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
