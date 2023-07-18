Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List
Live

Live traffic and travel updates from across the Illawarra

By Newsroom
July 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wollongong Council lifeguard moving a small dead whale from off Flagstaff Point to Port Kembla Harbour on Tuesday, July 18. Picture by Adam McLean
A Wollongong Council lifeguard moving a small dead whale from off Flagstaff Point to Port Kembla Harbour on Tuesday, July 18. Picture by Adam McLean

We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Illawarra, the South Coast and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.