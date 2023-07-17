Mill workers have escaped uninjured after a "significant" explosion forced them to flee their Bomaderry workplace overnight.
The emergency occurred at 10.45pm on Sunday and resulted in seven fire trucks from four different stations being called to the site.
"It came over as an automatic fire alarm at the property on Bolong Road," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
"There was a significant explosion ... it was heard across the region."
Supt Dewberry said the mill's fire emergency system worked exactly as it should and this helped to douse the flames.
"Everything, other than the explosion, worked as it should," he said. "The deluge [sprinkler] system worked as it should."
Workers were able to evacuate themselves from the mill and there were no reported injuries.
The explosion occurred in a gluten dryer and the cause is under investigation.
"Dust is a massive explosion risk, but the cause of this explosion is yet to be determined," Supt Dewberry said.
The explosion has been reported to SafeWork NSW.
In May 2018, a gas explosion at Manildra Meats in Bomaderry left a female worker with cuts to her arm.
The emergency resulted in 14 people being evacuated.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.