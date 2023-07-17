Moses Mbye takes no pride in the fact St George Illawarra Dragons will be playing a bottom of the table clash against Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium on Thursday night.
But the experienced Mbye, who throughout his career has enjoyed winning seasons as well as endured difficult times such as this year's campaign, said the game in Wollongong was still very important for the players and the community they represented.
"We just need to have a win and get a bit of morale around the joint," the 29-year-old said.
"It's a bottom of the table clash. It's not something that you're proud of playing in, but it is what it is, and it's important.
"Wins are important. It's why you do the job and we wanna win."
With the Tigers at the foot of the ladder with 12 competition points. the Dragons can jump four points clear of them with a win in Wollongong.
"It's a good opportunity for us, as it will be for them," Mbye said.
"I guess they'll be up for it because they can see the blood in the water as well.....we're not travelling as well as we would like to, same as that team and we need to win and they need to win, so it should be a good clash."
With incoming coach Shane Flanagan admitting he was keen to bring four or five new players to the Dragons next year, reports suggest Mbye could be among a host of current St George Illawarra players forced out of the club next season.
Mbye said he had yet to talk to Flanagan about his future at the club and was only concerned with finishing this season off as strongly as possible.
"We haven't even thought about [the future] yet, we're just focusing on winning this week. That sort of stuff will sort itself out," he said.
"We wanna finish the season well. Obviously there's gonna be guys that are moving on and it could be the last chance you get to play with some of your teammates. So you want to make it a real positive experience and just really enjoy each other's company.
"Going to the back end of the year you just want to make those memories with your teammates and play well.
"It's a good conduit going into next season, personally and as a team and as a club, so you wanna play well, you want to get something out of it, you don't want to just come in and tick a box.
"It's a real privilege to play this game, especially at this level. You want to respect that, you want to put in a good performance.
"The fans have been turning up all year and they keep turning up even though it seems like we're out of the fight.
"You wan't to keep turning up and showing a bit of pride in your jersey and for your club."
Mbye added he hoped he could use his experience to help his team-mates ride this difficult time and come out the other side better players and a better team.
We need to have a bit of pride in ourselves and pride in our community.- St George Illawarra Dragons player Moses Mbye
"It's a difficult time. It's difficult losing games," he said.
"Obviously we ride the emotion as much as anyone else and when we're in here trying to turn it around and when you're not getting results, it does make it difficult, makes it a little bit of a chore.
"But you gotta keep turning up and again, you go back to sort of what you believe in personally and your values, what you've ingrained in yourself and in the team and culture over over the months.
"We need to have a bit of pride in ourselves and pride in our community.
"We want people to have some respect for us and we want people to be proud of the performances we produce week in week out."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
