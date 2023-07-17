Illawarra's warm spell continues, but (slightly) cooler days are on the way

You could be forgiven for thinking it was mid-September, not mid-July with the Illawarra's average temperatures for this month edging closer to the long term averages for early spring.
At Bellambi, there have been ten days with maximum temperatures more than one degree above average, with Saturday's top temperature of 23.4 the highest so far.
This is below the record July temperature, of 26.8 degrees, but well above the long term average of 17.2 degrees in Bellambi.
For the first 15 days of the month, the average top temperature at Bellambi has been 19.3 degrees.
Further south, Albion Park has had just one day below the long term average, and for the first 15 days of the month, the mean maximum temperature was 20.1 - compared to the long term July mean of 17.7 degrees.
The September mean maximum temperature for Bellambi is 20.1 while in Albion Park it's 21.3 degrees.
The warm spell is set to continue, with Tuesday's forecast predicting a maximum of 20 in Bellambi and 22 in Albion Park.
However, overnight temperatures will be colder than average, and Wednesday's top temps are forecast to be between 15 and 17 degrees.
Thursday will be about 18 to 20 degrees, before a cooler weekend.
There is little sign of any rain for the remainder of the week.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.