Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's warm spell continues, but (slightly) cooler days are on the way

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You could be forgiven for thinking it was mid-September, not mid-July with the Illawarra's average temperatures for this month edging closer to the long term averages for early spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.