More than 1000 new homes are planned for Warrawong - potentially on top of the suburb's main shopping centre.
Despite the potential for such a large increase in residents for the suburb, actual detail on where the homes will go is almost non-existent - and may not be known for months.
As part of the government's Rezoning Pathways plan - which fast-tracks changes in zoning - a proposal for up to 1118 homes on Cowper Street has been accepted.
A planning proposal for the development must be lodged by mid-September, which will be placed on public exhibition.
The Mercury understands the proposal includes developing an existing retail centre for mixed use, along with new publicly accessible open spaces.
New shops and office space are also part of the proposal.
At this stage exact detail on where the thousand-plus homes might go hasn't been made available - but both Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery and Housing Trust CEO Michelle Adair have been told the site is Warrawong Plaza.
An apartment tower of more than 1000 units on the plaza site would be the highest building in the suburb - if not the region - and would raise potential structural issues as to whether the existing plaza could support the weight.
The idea that the plaza - owned by Elanor Investors Group - may be knocked down and incorporated into a new apartment complex has also been rumoured.
However, in recent months Elanor has gone ahead with internal redesigns to fit in a new Woolworths and a childcare centre - a complete knockdown would end those plans.
Ms Adair suggested the 1118 homes might not all be at the plaza.
"There's not a lot else there, it might be multiple small sites," Ms Adair said.
"As well as the plaza, the developer might own some small sites immediately around it. It might be a small clustering of sites, we don't actually know just yet."
Ms Adair said the Housing Trust had supported two other rezoning projects to be fast-tracked - in Shellharbour and Kiama.
She said she had no prior knowledge of the Warrawong proposal, which came as a "complete surprise".
It is understood there is a guideline that 30 per cent of the homes to be set aside as social and affordable housing, however Ms Adair wanted to see an ironclad commitment.
"Unless the government requires the developer to contractually engage a regulated social and affordable housing provider there are no guarantees," Ms Adair said.
"Even if the development is approved with a commitment to 30 per cent, we need contractual guarantees that will actually happen. To date there are no mechanisms from the NSW government to guarantee that."
Cr Bradbery said council knew very little about the proposal - the Planning Department was holding a briefing on Monday night - other than Warrawong Plaza featured in it.
The Lord Mayor felt the government was "bypassing" council in the approval process.
"Development proposals are quite a long and lengthy process," Cr Bradbery said.
"The state government is obviously keen to fast track the housing supply. I can understand why they want to do it but at the same time the process of rezoning of a site such as this means a cutting back of the requirements in terms of scrutiny as far as I'm concerned, and bypassing the council process.
"Usually a development proposal that is the changing of zoning would come before the council, it would go through a gateway process [an independent review] and then back to council for the council to progress it."
Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said any future planning proposal would be placed on public exhibition.
"In conjunction with council's new community centre and library and with the work that the Minns Government will undertake to develop a master plan for the nearby King Street foreshore land this could become an important proposal for Warrawong's future," Mr Scully said.
The other four projects chosen for fast-tracking under the pilot program are located in Railway Terrace, Schofields (1800 homes), Tolland Estate, Wagga Wagga (500 homes), The Northern Road and Bradley Street, Glenmore Park (1585 homes) and Wallarah Road and Pacific Highway, Kanwal (800 homes).
The Rezoning Pathways pilot was an initiative of the previous government and applications were opened in December last year.
Each of the five applicants will need to lodge a planning proposal for their project by September 14, and each proposal will be publicly exhibited for council and community feedback.
"Any planning proposal will be assessed under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979," the Planning Department stated.
"The department will work with relevant councils and government agencies leading up to exhibition of each proposal and continue to engage with them throughout the assessment process."
Elanor Investors Group was contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
