A Wollongong-based disability service provider is building a new social support centre in response to demand and a lack of such infrastructure in the region.
Interchange Illawarra is embarking on the largest project in the not-for-profit's 42-year history, with construction starting this week on its new centre in Church Street.
The centre will be a hub for people with disability to receive social-based support - such as recreational activities with peers - and participate in capacity-building activities, developing life skills that help them gain independence.
"There is a huge unmet need for people who want to receive support on premises, and there's a lack of infrastructure out there," Interchange Illawarra chief executive officer Jake Pearson said.
Mr Pearson said the centre was internally funded, and the organisation was confident that by investing this money it would be able to support more people into the future.
The centre, anticipated for completion next year, will include a purpose-built kitchen that is accessible for people with disability and has plenty of bench space for group cooking sessions.
It will also feature a large area for various activities like yoga and crafts, an outdoor area, and quiet spaces people can go when they need to regulate.
The centre will be located close to McCabe Park in central Wollongong, near to the shops, beach, and public transport.
It has also been designed to high energy efficiency standards, incorporating solar power and natural ventilation.
As a safe, comfortable place for people with disability, Mr Pearson said the centre would also be "really great" for carers, too.
He said the centre provided an opportunity for the NDIS provider to expand the services it offered, as an addition to the organisation's existing two centres in Wollongong and one in Lake Illawarra.
Interchange Illawarra currently supports about 270 people with disability.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.