UFC popularity shows society regressing. Letters, July 19, 2023

UFC popularity shows society regressing. Letters to the Editor, July 19, 2023

July 19 2023 - 4:00am
It's troubling that UFC's MMA Freestyle (MMAF) is accepted by sections of our community. It's not martial arts: it's full-on violence grafted into the sporting arena that has no concern about the amount and type of harm one opponent inflicts on another. It's another indicator of how our society is regressing.

