UFC popularity shows society regressing. Letters, July 19, 2023

It is clear that Adrian Devlin has never driven an electric vehicle ("Electric vehicles still have many drawbacks" Illawarra Mercury, 13/7). Unfortunately, he's missing out on the great driver experience that EV's offer with their impressive acceleration and better handling. With zero tailpipe emissions, there is also no toxic air pollution from an EV, much better for our health. EV's are known to be cheaper to run and maintain with little servicing required. We really need our government to improve fuel efficiency standards to help bring down the cost of EV's and make these quiet, zippy, healthy cars accessible for all.