UFC popularity shows society regressing. Letters, July 19, 2023

It's troubling that UFC's MMA Freestyle (MMAF) is accepted by sections of our community. It's not martial arts: it's full-on violence grafted into the sporting arena that has no concern about the amount and type of harm one opponent inflicts on another. It's another indicator of how our society is regressing.
Its acceptance is highly likely to cause young men, during their rough and tumble years, to believe it's okay to act like savage, blood-thirsty animals when finding themselves in physical conflict.
This would be so different to the past, when street fights took place in the spirit of boxing's Queensbury Rules, and any combatant who kicked his opponent or attacked him when he was grounded would be utterly despised by all - and their dog act would be long remembered.
When we see the relentless moves around the world to ban boxing, which has to be seen as gentle by comparison to MMAF, I can't understand its public acceptance. It's unintelligent and degrading for all concerned.
It can only be likened to illegal cockfighting or dog fighting and I cheer and stand behind anyone in public office, anywhere, who is reluctant to give such barbarity any level of recognition.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
A teacher, a coach, a man who dedicated his life to the game of rugby league turns 80 on the 20th August 2023, Mr Lesley Thompson (Tommo).
Tommo taught in many schools around the Wollongong region but his greatest love was coaching. I and many young men were taught the basics and skills required to reach a high level in our game.
Players like Chris Walsh and Steve Bowden were only a few of many who rose to the top of their games because of the coaching and disciplines that were giving to us by this man.
Les, happy birthday my old friend, I was coached by some of the greatest coaches but you sir was the best.
Graham Faux, Wyoming
It is clear that Adrian Devlin has never driven an electric vehicle ("Electric vehicles still have many drawbacks" Illawarra Mercury, 13/7). Unfortunately, he's missing out on the great driver experience that EV's offer with their impressive acceleration and better handling. With zero tailpipe emissions, there is also no toxic air pollution from an EV, much better for our health. EV's are known to be cheaper to run and maintain with little servicing required. We really need our government to improve fuel efficiency standards to help bring down the cost of EV's and make these quiet, zippy, healthy cars accessible for all.
Amy Hiller, Kew
