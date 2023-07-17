Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong to host National Football Youth Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:30pm
Wollongong's WIN Stadium and (inset) John Crehan Park in Cringila will host the Under 14 and 16 Girls National Football Youth Championships from October 9-13. Pictures supplied.
In a big win for the Illawarra football community, Wollongong will be one of the venues to host the 2023 National Youth Championships.

