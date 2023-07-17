Kiama Municipal Council did not have the financing to build Blue Haven Bonaira, is unable to state how much it cost and may have inappropriately used funds to pay for it.
These bombshells are contained in the executive summary of auditor Forsyths' forensic assessment of the council's books.
The audit was completed in April 2022 and since then several councillors have argued for the executive summary to be released.
An edited version - removing references to employment contracts and employee issues - has now been released in council papers for Tuesday night's meeting.
The audit found that in early 2020 council took over project management, even though the Bonaira project was not finished.
It stated the quality of project management was "reduced significantly" from that time.
"We consider risks surrounding the project have not been managed with the appropriate level of rigour and transparency through to completion," the audit stated.
The current group of councillors was elected in 2021.
The Forsyths' audit found the council significantly underestimated the cost of the project at $74 million in 2016. The estimated total cost was $105.8 million.
"Although council reported it had adequate financing for the proposed project budget of $104.5 million, council in fact only had approximately $88.8 million in funding available from the proposed sources," the audit stated.
"As a result, council was required to fund the project through utilisation of working capital and other potentially restricted cash reserves."
According to Forsyths the council didn't even know the final cost of the project.
"Council was unable to provide us with a complete reconciliation of costs for the Blue Haven Bonaira project," the audit stated.
"Our analysis of expenditure and funding ... relied upon piecing together various other sources of data to come up with an overall estimate of total costs."
Also, the report found that funds may have been incorrectly spent on the Bonaira development - which the current council has been addressing.
"We note that $3.4 million of developer contribution funds, earmarked for use on council chamber upgrades has been transferred from this external restriction in the 2018 and 2020 financial year, and spent on Blue Haven Aged Care construction works," the report said.
"From our understanding of [Environmental Planning and Assessment] regulation, the use of these funds for Blue Haven is not allowed and therefore these funds need to be returned to the developer contribution external restriction."
The audit, delivered to council more than a year ago, made a range of recommendations, many of which have already been enacted.
"Since receiving the Forsyths report in March 2022 which documented 38 recommendations, to date 21 have been actioned and of the remaining 17 actions, 11 are in progress," council papers stated.
"Further work will continue to be undertaken by staff as resourcing permits, until all actions are fully resolved."
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors will be asked to endorse the release of the executive summary.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
