Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth has spent time reacquainting himself with links courses in preparation for his first golf major, the British Open, later this week.
Not since his amateur days has Smyth played too many links courses but he arrived in Lancashire a week early to do just that - and get some tips from the locals.
"I had a good day at Royal Lytham and had a fun match against some members," Smyth said.
"I won the match and played well. I think I got six birdies, but actually, there wasn't too much wind.
"I've played Royal Birkdale, Southport and Ainsdale, which is a really tight links course. It was a three-club wind so the was good practice.
"I've got my first official practice round today at Royal Liverpool."
Smyth has been satisfied with his lead in to the Open where, for this first time, he'll wear GHW Golf Tour branding as he's now an ambassador.
"The week's prep is going well with Dean (Kinney) my coach, so it's been an awesome build-up week."
Even the weather is co-operating.
"The weather's been good haven't got wet yet playing golf, so that's always a bonus in this part of the world."
The 28-year-old gained entry to the 151st Open thanks to his third-place finish at the World City Golf Championship in Hong Kong earlier this year.
Smyth, who turned pro in 2017, has two professional wins to his name as well as a PGA Tour of Australasia win.
Back in April, after securing his berth at the British Open, he said he was keen "to take the next step and become a more consistent threat on tour".
