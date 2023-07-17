Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth tunes up for his first golf major, the British Open

Updated July 17 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trav Smyth, flanked by fellow British open qualifiers Taichi Kho of Hong Kong and New Zealander Michael Hendry, with their commemorative pin flags next to the Claret Jug in Hong Kong. Picture by Anthony Kwan, via Getty Images
Trav Smyth, flanked by fellow British open qualifiers Taichi Kho of Hong Kong and New Zealander Michael Hendry, with their commemorative pin flags next to the Claret Jug in Hong Kong. Picture by Anthony Kwan, via Getty Images

Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth has spent time reacquainting himself with links courses in preparation for his first golf major, the British Open, later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.