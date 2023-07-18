Wollongong to get one of NSW's four new children's mental health hubs

Wollongong will have one of four new children's mental health hubs across NSW, which are designed to address the increase in kids struggling with mental health challenges.
The federal and state governments will invest $35.8 million in the Head to Health Kids Hubs, which will also be located in the Central Coast, Orange, and Penrith.
They will offer multi-disciplinary mental health and wellbeing care for children under 12, and their families, with all four due to be open by 2027.
The Wollongong hub will also provide outreach services for children in the Shoalhaven.
NSW Minister for Mental health Rose Jackson said the increase in children experiencing mental health challenges was "a serious call to action".
"We know we must do more to support young Australians who are struggling with poor mental health," she said.
"We want to make sure that vulnerable families are receiving the support they need and the Head to Health Kids Hubs are one way we are aiming to support children and their families to lead happier and healthier lives."
The hubs will be fully government-funded and offer a range of specialist medical and allied health services provided by teams, which may include psychiatrists, psychologists, paediatricians, nurses, social workers, peer workers and Aboriginal Health Workers.
"They are free services which are embedded in communities, available when and where people need them," Ms Jackson said.
"There is a lot of work to do to ensure we are providing the mental health support people need but this is a strong step in the right direction."
Federal assistant minister for mental health and suicide prevention Emma McBride said the hubs would be a welcoming space for kids and families.
"It's about providing an accessible place and the right mental health and wellbeing services that will support them now and lay the groundwork for the future," she said.
Head to Health already exists as a service for adults, with a new centre - which will be co-located with the youth mental health service Headspace - due to open in Shellharbour by the end of the year.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
