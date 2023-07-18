Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong to get one of NSW's four new children's mental health hubs

By Kate McIlwain
July 18 2023 - 2:00pm
A child hugs their knees to their chest. File picture

Wollongong will have one of four new children's mental health hubs across NSW, which are designed to address the increase in kids struggling with mental health challenges.

