Get ready to Toot, Toot, Chugga Chugg your big red car, The Wiggles are coming to Wollongong, again.
The hugely-popular children's group were at Wollongong Town Hall just yesterday (Sunday), and the very next day they've announced a new 12-city Wiggly Big Day Out Tour which includes two shows at WIN Stadium on Friday, December 15.
Their annual arena tour will be their biggest and brightest show yet, the group says.
"Get ready for a carnival of fun in a day filled with music, dancing and laughter in this extraordinary live show, guaranteed to bring joy to audiences across the country, leaving the whole family with smiles from ear-to-ear," they say.
The Wiggles will be performing all their hits including Rock-a-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato and Fruit Salad plus new favourites like Getting Strong and Hey Tsehay!
Not only will Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, Lucia, Evie, John and Caterina take to the stage, they'll be joined by their Wiggly friends, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.
The iconic group were also in Wollongong in 2021 and 2022 during their We're All Fruit Salad Tour.
The Wollongong shows are at 10am and 1pm on December 15 and pre-sale tickets open this week, from 11am on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.
Tickets are on sale to the general public at 11am on Thursday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
