The footballing talents of Shellharbour sisters and Sydney FC championship winners Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos are well known.
Though it is their youngest sibling Kyani Dos Santos who gets the chance to make headlines when the 2023 National Youth Championships comes to Wollongong later this year.
While Young Matildas pair Jynaya and Indiana are too old to participate, 13-year-old Kyani is well and truly in the picture to represent Football NSW at either the Under 14 or 16 Girls championships, being held at WIN Stadium and John Crehan Park in Cringila, from October 9-13.
The Dos Santos siblings were at WIN Stadium on Monday when the announcement was made.
"It's an amazing opportunity to have the National Youth Championships here in Wollongong," Indiana and Jynaya said.
"Obviously our younger sister has the opportunity to play here in front of us. It's going to be great for her. and us. We don't have to travel far, like it's down the road for us."
Kyani told the Mercury she was looking forward to hopefully competing in the National Youth Championships in front of her family and friends.
She said she hoped to follow in the footsteps of her more famous sisters and one day represent her country.
"I look up to them both. They're both very good players," Kyani said.
"Their is a bit of pressure because they're really good. But I'll try my best. I train hard and work hard and hopefully one day I can reach their level."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said securing the championships was a big win for the city.
"The national championships will bring Australia's brightest young footballers to our city, their coaching and support staff as well as their families and the national team personnel and scouts from around the country," Cr Bradbery said.
"And no doubt there will be a few who even internationally will be keeping an eye on the talent that's coming out of our area in terms of their football abilities."
Football Australia's nine state and territory member federations will compete in the tournament.
"It's something that this city should be very proud of and this is a great opportunity not only for the competition itself but to inspire others to take up the opportunities available in football, especially in women's football," the Lord Mayor said.
"The National Youth Championships will deliver strong economic benefits to the local economy."
Cr Bradbery along with fellow Wollongong residents, former Matilda's player and Football Australia board member Amy Duggan, and Young Socceroos head coach Trevor Morgan, also wished Wollongong's own Caitlin Foord and her Matildas' team-mates the best of luck ahead of their opening FIFA Women's World Cup game in Sydney on Thursday night.
Morgan, who is also Football Australia's men's football technical director, said the National Youth Championships was vital for upcoming young players.
"They provide an opportunity for a young player who's got some real talent to not only be identified by national team staff but also to experience a tournament environment which is very different to club football," he said.
"It's coming together with players from different clubs learning to connect very quickly and then compete and perform. And that's certainly the next step beyond that is starting to represent your country and doing that at all levels.
"This National Youth Championships has been running in Northern New South Wales for awhile and it was something we wanted regional Australia to experience. So it's very exciting.
"I'm a Wollongong citizen myself, so it's really exciting to have it in my home city."
Duggan was also ecstatic that the championships was coming to Wollongong.
"How awesome is it with the Women's World Cup on our doorstep to be able to bring football to Wollongong and to our region and be able to connect the top tiers and the top players with our regions because so many of our Matildas actually come from regional Australia and this will be a chance for girls not to have to travel too far, hopefully," she said.
"It presents us with the opportunity to have a look at some of the next generation of Matildas, and what a better place to play it than right here at WIN Stadium on this fantastic surface, in this fantastic city.
"So super excited for what's to come. I love having football in my own backyard."
Football Australia girls youth development manager, Debbie Fisher said since its inception the National Youth Championships had been a cornerstone in the discovery of talented players across the nation.
And we look forward to the National Youth Championships in Wollongong where dreams will be nurtured and new stars will rise.- Football Australia girls youth development manager, Debbie Fisher
"This event has consistently served as a breeding ground for future stars and many current and past Matildas have been participants at this event," she said.
"I'd like to take a moment to highlight the importance of this tournament by recognizing some local talents who have emerged from the Illawarra region.
"Current Matilda Caitlin Foord, along with current young Matildas and junior Matilda representatives, Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos and potential future younger Dos Santos sister Kyani are prime examples of why this tournament is vital.
"These incredible athletes have demonstrated the potential that lies within our local communities and have gone on to represent our country with immense pride.
"As we look ahead to the National Youth Championships in October, we are thrilled. We are filled with anticipation and excitement.
"We're confident that the future stars of Australian football will grace the fields, displaying their exceptional talents and inspiring the next generation of footballers off the back of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"And we look forward to the National Youth Championships in Wollongong where dreams will be nurtured and new stars will rise."
The Under 15 and 16 Boys (October 2-6) portion of the championships will be held at the home of Football NSW, Valentine Sports Park at Glenwood.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.