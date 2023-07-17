Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Roller Hawks rumbled in tight Wheelchair Leagues Cup decider against Darwin Salties

Updated July 17 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Stibners in action for the Illawarra Roller Hawks against the Darwin salties. Picture supplied.
Brett Stibners in action for the Illawarra Roller Hawks against the Darwin salties. Picture supplied.

Wollongong Roller Hawks captain Brett Stibners was right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.