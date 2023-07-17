Wollongong Roller Hawks captain Brett Stibners was right.
Before the inaugural Wheelchair Leagues Cup in Brisbane, the Roller Hawks skipper picked Darwin as a contender.
And it was the Darwin Salties that came away with the spoils of success, edging out the Roller Hawks 74-71 on Sunday to win the three-day tournament.
"We're disappointed, we thought we had a really good chance coming into this game," Stibners said.
"The Salties were just too good. They took us out of our comfort zone and we just couldn't cope."
Darwin learned from their defeat earlier in the tournament and didn't let up to allow the Roller Hawks to take control.
"Everyone worked hard, everyone tried hard, it just didn't come off for us."
Wollongong knew they were in for a torrid battle having had to come back from a 15-point deficit to win their pool game against the Salties on Friday night.
The grand final in Brisbane was locked at 34-all at half time and with a quarter to play, the Salties lead by just two points.
The Roller Hawks drew level 71-71 with less than 90 seconds to play but Darwin's Jontee Brown responded with two more of his own on his way to a game-high 33 points.
The Roller Hawks had a chance to tie it up but couldn't capitalise.
A foul sent Salties co-captain CJ McCarthy-Grogan to the free throw line where he made one of two to ice the game and present Darwin with silverware just two years into their existence.
The loss brings an end the Roller Hawks' domination of the national scene which began back in 2017 and produced a run of four National Wheelchair Basketball League titles.
"We're getting older, we need to train more. Our style is not going to change, we just need to be fitter and be able to push for longer," Stibners said.
"Because we've won so many in a row, every team plays their best against you and so if we want to get better next year, we have to focus on our fitness."
Attention for the Roller Hawks now turns to the remainder of the NSW Waratah League season and the Wheelchair Basketball Illawarra Festival in November.
