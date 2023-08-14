As temperatures drop this winter have you noticed some 'feel the cold' more than others?
The reason why homes and offices across the country can't decide on the ideal indoor temperature is due to our biological differences.
Research consistently shows women prefer a higher indoor temperature to men, according to Dr Christian Moro, an Associate Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Bond University.
Women tend to bring out the winter blankets earlier because they have less muscle to generate heat, Dr Moro said.
Women also have more fat between their skin and muscles.
"[Women's] skin actually feels colder even though the temperature is relatively similar," Dr Moro said.
"Because the skin is a little bit further away from the blood vessels in some areas, it feels a little bit colder."
The broader difference between the sexes is "all to do with hormones".
"[Women] notice the temperature drop a lot more. The world does feel a little bit colder at certain times of the month."
Oestrogen and progesterone are two hormones prevalent in women and play a key factor in their core body and skin temperatures.
The oestrogen hormone moves blood toward the surface of the skin, meaning more heat can be lost. While the progesterone hormone causes less blood to flow to some areas of the body to keep their organs warmer.
Women's hands, feet, and ears are around three degrees cooler than men's because of these two hormones.
The hormone balance changes throughout the menstrual cycle with women feeling particularly sensitive to cold temperatures the week after ovulation.
Dr Moro said people tend to feel colder as they age with less muscle to generate heat.
If your hands and feet consistently feel cold it could be a sign of a disorder such as pre-diabetes, and worth discussing with a doctor.
"Consistently cold hands and feet can be a worry or at least can be a sign of something a bit more sinister than just cyclical hormones."
Does having thick hair versus being bald affect your ability to stay warm?
University of Wollongong Associate Professor Theresa Larkin said our head hair plays a limited role in preventing heat loss.
"The only way that anyone can prevent heat loss from their head when it's much colder is with a beanie," the associate professor of medical sciences said.
Overall, your hairstyle plays a small role in regulating temperature but an international study found curly hair provides the best protection against the sun and minimising sweating in summer.
"[Curly hair] doesn't lay flat on the scalp. It has a greater distance between the surface of the hair and the surface of the scalp," she said.
"It's a thicker layer of insulation so that reduces then the amount of solar heat that reaches the scalp skin."
So, how can we take this knowledge to create a more comfortable environment in our workplaces and homes?
Dr Moro suggests 'individual thermal comfort zones" could be adapted with inclusions such as small desk fans, heated chairs, blankets, or foot warmers.
"There is no one-size-fits-all, and yet we are trying to conform to that single office environment," Dr Moro said.
As for couples, he suggests the 'Scandinavian sleep method', where couples sleep with two separate blankets.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
