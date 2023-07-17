Hundreds of factory workers at King Gee in Bellambi celebrated on July 18, 1996, after negotiating a landmark enterprise agreement including overtime payments.
The factory based in what is now the Buckaroo Leatherworks saw 450 staff across three locations sign up to an agreement, enabling them to store up to 76 hours of paid overtime a year.
Previously, there was no time in lieu for staff, and it was common practice for workers to be stood down during quiet times.
National Union of Workers State Secretary Kay Campbell said it was a good result when the clothing industry in Australia was in decline.
"The clothing industry down here and elsewhere in the state has been virtually decimated," she said.
The Pacific Brands' factory King Gee continued its work for another 16 years until July 2013, when the remaining 79 employees finished up.
At that time, Pacific Brands sold off seven Australian clothing factories, including Bonds at Unanderra and KingGee at Bellambi.
The Bellambi site was listed for light industrial zoning and was described as suitable for a light manufacturing plant, engineering, clothes production, logistics and storage.
The Illawarra Mercury takes a look back in our archives every day of the week. If there's a story from the past we should revisit, let us know at news@illawarramercury.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.