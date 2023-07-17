Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Remembering Bellambi workers' win at clothing factory King Gee in 1996

By Newsroom
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Gee staff from left, Steve Fisher, Wendy Brown, Kathy Price, Olive Contes, Wendy Smith and Rachael Waddell have landmark agreement. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
King Gee staff from left, Steve Fisher, Wendy Brown, Kathy Price, Olive Contes, Wendy Smith and Rachael Waddell have landmark agreement. Picture by Illawarra Mercury

Looking back on July 18, 1996

Hundreds of factory workers at King Gee in Bellambi celebrated on July 18, 1996, after negotiating a landmark enterprise agreement including overtime payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.