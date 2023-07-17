Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama residents could cast their vote for mayor at the 2028 elections

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama councillor Stuart Larkins wants local residents to vote for the mayor. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Kiama councillor Stuart Larkins wants local residents to vote for the mayor. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Kiama councillors will consider changing the face of council at Tuesday night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.