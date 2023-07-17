Kiama councillors will consider changing the face of council at Tuesday night's meeting.
A pair of motions are up for discussion - one on cutting the number of councillors and the other that proposes letting the public elect the mayor.
Cr Mark Croxford has put forward the idea for a councillor cull, which calls for the numbers to drop from nine to seven for the 2028 local government elections.
"By reducing the number of councillors from nine to seven, we aim to streamline governance processes, maintain reasonable representation ratios, and allocate resources more efficiently," Cr Croxford's motion stated.
Kiama is a category four council in the Office of Local Government criteria and Cr Croxford said the town may be "over-represented" when compared to others in its group.
He said Kiama's ratio of 2598 residents per councillor was higher than most other category four councils.
Should councillors support Cr Croxford's motion, the public would still have the final say via a referendum to be held in conjunction with the 2024 local government elections.
Labor councillor Stuart Larkins wants Kiama residents to be able to vote for mayor, rather than the current system where councillors decide which one of them will get the top job.
"In the Illawarra-South Coast, Kiama council voters are the only Local Government Area that does not directly elect their mayor," Cr Larkins' motion stated.
"Wollongong, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and recently, Bega, all directly elect their mayor. Bega council went to a council referendum in 2021 to seek to change the election process and will be directly electing their mayor in 2024."
Cr Larkins' motion said this would provide "transparent and accountable political leadership".
Like Cr Croxford's motion, were councillors to support the idea of a publicly-elected mayor, Kiama residents would be asked to vote on a referendum at next year's council elections.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.