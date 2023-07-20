The Illawarra locations where property investors can make a strong return

Calling all investors - this one's for you.
A combination of proximity to amenities, lower rents and home prices are producing strong rental returns for investors in certain parts of the Illawarra.
Meanwhile, a number of the region's most expensive suburbs to both buy and rent may not produce as high a percentage return, but will likely have other benefits for investors.
CoreLogic's latest Quarterly Rental Review listed the gross rental yield in various suburbs in the Illawarra (across all dwellings).
According to CoreLogic's figures, the Illawarra suburbs with the highest percentage gross rental yield are Barrack Heights (4.5 per cent) and Cringila (4.5 per cent).
Phil Haworth and wife Silvana bought a home in Minnamurra 16 years ago - and have no regrets above the move.
"You wouldn't get us out of here with a crowbar," Mr Haworth said of his beloved suburb.
It's a sentiment that is supported by new CoreLogic data looking at the tightest markets in the region.
Among the tightest markets in terms of houses for sale were Minnamurra (one) and Shellharbour City Centre (one).
A Figtree home recognisable due to its "Kermit green" style facade has passed in at auction.
The home is located on Mark Street, Figtree.
The selling agent said it was a recognisable home, although he said prospective buyers had largely indicated they didn't plan to "keep the green".
Meanwhile, an "iconic" South Coast property known as "The Butterfly House" due to its unique architecture has been snapped up by a buyer keen to restore the recognisable home.
The one-bedroom property at Currarong sold for $1,360,000.
According to records, it sold after two weeks on the market after being in the same family for many decades.
A new build at Dapto, featuring an eye-catching man cave has failed to attract a bidder at auction.
A sizeable crowd was present as the home was passed in.
Meanwhile, properties at Woonona and Mangerton sold under the hammer last week. Check out the latest Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Finally, not only does the latest House of the Week enjoy lush green views across verdant farmland and the Jamberoo Golf Course, it also brings the greenery inside with a spectacular atrium.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
