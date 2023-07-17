Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Domestic violence advocate says police operation relieves burden on victims

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Illawarra expert says more resources and better training are needed within the police force to combat domestic violence, but exercises like a recent operation targeting high-risk offenders do help victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.