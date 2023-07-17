Housing help appreciated but there's the small matter of details ...

"All will become clear in the fullness of time."
It's a comment repeated often enough by bureaucrat, public servants and politicians when sometimes all the details people want to know haven't quite been nutted out yet.
And while no one actually uttered these words to reporter Glen Humphries today as he valiantly attempted to learn the nitty gritty of the plan for more than 1000 new homes in suburban Warrawong.
The city's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery may be in a better position to explain more after a briefing from the Planning Department later on Monday night.
Cr Bradbery freely admitted to knowing little about the proposal when asked today - other than Warrawong Plaza features.
As it turns out the "Rezoning Pathways pilot" was an initiative of the previous government. Applications opened in December last year.
We also know four other projects are included, in: Schofields (1800 homes), Wagga Wagga (500 homes), Glenmore Park, and Kanwal (800 homes).
The applicants need to lodge a planning proposal by September 14, and each will be publicly exhibited for council and community feedback.
The Mercury understands the proposal includes developing an existing retail centre for mixed use, along with new publicly accessible open spaces. New shops and office space also are included.
Housing Trust CEO Michelle Adair, who supported two other rezoning projects to be fast-tracked - in Shellharbour and Kiama - was surprised by the Warrawong inclusion.
And with talk about a social and affordable housing guideline of 30 per cent involved in the project, she's concerned.
"Unless the government requires the developer to contractually engage a regulated social and affordable housing provider there are no guarantees," she said.
The single guarantee we do have from the government came from Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully who said any "future planning proposal would be placed on public exhibition".
Phew, because detail is pretty thin on the ground right now. There are just 59 days until the September 14 cut-off for projects, so at least we won't have long to wait for all the info.
Read more:
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.