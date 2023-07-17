Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Housing help appreciated but there's the small matter of details ...

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This is simply to get your attention. It is not a reflection of what will be built in Warrawong - as no one knows. File picture
This is simply to get your attention. It is not a reflection of what will be built in Warrawong - as no one knows. File picture

"All will become clear in the fullness of time."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.