Trial of Illawarra man charged with horrific domestic violence crimes begins

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 4:20pm
The man's trial began today in front of Judge Andrew Haesler. Picture from file
Warning: distressing content

An Illawarra man who allegedly choked and beat his pregnant partner so violently that she lost their unborn child has faced a jury for the first time.

