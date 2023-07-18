Legendary guitarist Steve Vai has announced he will be coming to Wollongong as part of his Inviolate world music tour.
The much-respected American guitarist, songwriter and producer will be tour Australia and New Zealand with his band in November 2023.
'Inviolate' is Steve Vai's 10 solo album released in January 2022.
He has since released 'Vai/Gash' album which had been originally recorded in 1991 with late singer Johnny 'Gash' Sombrotto.
He will be performing at just a handful of theatres across Australia in November 2023 with Wollongong set to be the only regional location.
He will also perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane.
The three-time Grammy award-winner will be performing at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on Monday, November 6.
The tickets will be released at 2pm on Thursday, July 20 on Vai.com.
A pre-sale will also be available at 1pm Wednesay, July 19, on Live Nation.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.