Surfing starlets go aerial as NSW titles get down to business at Corrimal

It's down to business on Tuesday at the NSW Junior Surf Titles.
The U16 and U18 boys and girls divisions have a total of 32 surfers still standing and that means four new NSW champions will be crowned on Tuesday after today's action at Corrimal Beach.
The athletes faced up to fun waves and as a result the biggest scores of the NSW Junior titles were thrown down on Monday.
The increase in the wave size was a relief for everyone.
The day started with U18s North Shelly Boardriders' junior superstar Hughie Vaughan again dominate the field.
Vaughan flew ahead early and left his competitors in a combination situation with two near-perfect waves made up of a 9.17 and a 9.0 (18.17 out of a possible 20 heat total).
Merewether's athletes were over-represented in the high score stakes across the draw today with Ocean Lancaster and Felix Byrnes receiving excellent waves in the U16 boys quarters - Felix a 9.27 and Ocean a 9.17.
On the girls side of the draw, it was Lilah Pearce in the U18 girls quarters who starred.
She's another Merewether athlete to dominate. She scored an 8.5 and a 6.5 combination to earn herself a place in finals day.
She enjoyed Monday's surfing and was looking forward to lining up for the semis.
"The conditions were really good today," Pearce said. "It's good to get some bigger waves after the past few days."
Competition continues on Tuesday with surfers expecting clean, two-foot conditions for the finals.
The NSW Ocean and Earth High School State Titles start in Wollongong on Wednesday.
