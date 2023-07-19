More women leaders needed in the world. Letters, July 20, 2023

The human race has primarily been run on testosterone; but, thank goodness, that is slowly changing. If Hitler was a woman, would WWII and the resulting genocide have taken place? If Stalin was a woman, would thousands of innocent people have been murdered? If Pol Pot was a woman, would a large part of his country's population have been tortured and put to death?
And finally; if Putin was a woman, would this ridiculous and vicious war in Ukraine have taken place? Which leads to the question: Is religion the result of too much testosterone? More female leaders needed.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
The 2023 referendum proposal to establish a Voice for our Indigenous people reaffirms the primary nature of our constitutional monarchy, the parliament. Our executive government (stated in the proposal) are members of the parliament, directly responsible to the parliament. The Voice will make representations to the parliament and executive government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples. The Voice's representative composition will be determined by the parliament.
The Voice will be a paramount way of advising the parliament and executive government to meet the real needs of our First Nations peoples. In 2023 can the people of our great commonwealth through our parliament have our ears, eyes and minds opened to walk together with our Indigenous brothers and sisters?
Glen Vandine, Mittagong
For months and months now I have been racking my brains about the Voice and constitutional changes and what it stands for because there have been no proper answers from the Prime Minister or Dutton. But now I'm starting to find out more and more as it draws closer. It's a committee. I wish the Prime Minister had said that at the beginning of the year.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
It's difficult to imagine why anyone would have thought the seat of Fadden could ever conceivably change its political spots. Any electorate that could possibly serially re-elect - including last year, with robodebt fully exposed - an MP like Stuart Robert would clearly vote in Caligula's horse so long as it was blue. There is no point imputing potential judgement, wisdom, decency or consequent political retribution to the result.
Alex Mattea, Sydney
Love the marketing boys trying to talk up West Tigers vs Dragons as "match of the round"!
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
