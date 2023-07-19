More women leaders needed in the world. Letters, July 20, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
More women leaders needed in the world. Letters to the Editor, July 20, 2023

July 20 2023 - 5:00am
The human race has primarily been run on testosterone; but, thank goodness, that is slowly changing. If Hitler was a woman, would WWII and the resulting genocide have taken place? If Stalin was a woman, would thousands of innocent people have been murdered? If Pol Pot was a woman, would a large part of his country's population have been tortured and put to death?

