A Wollongong dentist is now planning an African safari after winning $50,000 on television game show Millionaire Hot Seat on the Nine Network.
Steve McCrea was confident in the final question around the mineral "lithomarge" but it was a question around a Mexican pollinating bee that nearly derailed his quest, on the episode which aired Monday night.
"One question was about what animal pollinates some orchid in Mexico - a butterfly, bee, dragonfly or something else," Mr McCrea told the Mercury.
"I'm a dentist, how am I supposed to know that! Luckily I had the $1000 lifeline so was able to swap the question out. The $50k question I actually was pretty confident with. Some random fact from a uni lecture in 1985.
"I can remember that but can't remember to put the bins out every Monday night."
It's not the first time Mr McCrea has been on the small screen, viewers may remember him and his wife Angela appearing on The Chase on rival network Seven.
Although, he conceded his wife won more money that him in that instance so "definitely has bragging rights" there.
Mr McCrea is a big fan of trivia TV from growing up watching Sale of the Century and Mastermind with his "very competitive and knowledgeable dad".
"The whole experience was fantastic, everyone including Eddie was so encouraging," Mr McCrea said.
"It was nerve wracking and I was mentally and physically exhausted after, but wow, how much fun and to win $50k what a cherry on top."
He said his adult children have been hinting at an all-expenses-paid holiday for ages so he has no excuse now.
Look out for wife Angela McCrea who will feature on a Millionaire episode on August 5 - but he's not allowed to reveal whether she beats him again at trivia television.
1. Realesed in 1977, an animated Disney film about a pair of adventurous mice is called "The ..." what?
2. The primary source of pollination for vanilla orchids in Mexico is the "Melipona" what?
3. The musical term Aria refers to a vocal piece sung as a what?
4. Since 2001, which famous figures lives on a large property in California known as "The Promised Land"?
5. Surpassed only by Greenland and New Guinea, what is the world's largest island?
6. Known as "lithomarge" in its pure form is what mineral used in the manufacture of china and porcelain?
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
