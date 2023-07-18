Illawarra Mercury
New UOW study to help drug and alcohol addicts stave off loneliness in recovery

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
University of Wollongong Professor Peter Kelly, who will run a study to help people recovering from addiction to beat loneliness. Picture supplied
University of Wollongong Professor Peter Kelly, who will run a study to help people recovering from addiction to beat loneliness. Picture supplied

Loneliness has been increasing for almost all population groups in recent years, with the issue - which can affect physical and mental health - now described as an "epidemic" among Australians.

