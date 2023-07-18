'Morons': NSW minister blasts hoons for ripping up Illawarra football club's field

A northern Illawarra football club and its local MP, Health Minister Ryan Park, have blasted unknown culprits who ripped up the grass of their junior field over the weekend.
Mr Park described whoever drove over the Corrimal Cougars field, leaving deep circles of tyre marks across the grounds as "morons".
Corrimal Cougars Junior Rugby League Football Club, like all our local sporting clubs, is run by passionate and dedicated volunteers who work so hard each and every week to enable our local children to play footy and they shouldn't have to put up with this."
The club said the damage would greatly affect its juniors returning from the school holiday break.
"Very disappointing and sad to see our junior field has been ripped up over the weekend," the team said on social media.
"This will greatly affect our juniors returning from school holidays this week and also make it incredibly hard for teams playing at our senior ground to warm up until it is fixed."
"If you have any ideas or information on who could have possibly done this please contact the page so we can pass it on. If you're responsible and happen to see this, have a good hard look at yourself!"
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
