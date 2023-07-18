Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Morons': NSW minister blasts hoons for ripping up Illawarra club's junior football field

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Morons': NSW minister blasts hoons for ripping up Illawarra football club's field
'Morons': NSW minister blasts hoons for ripping up Illawarra football club's field

A northern Illawarra football club and its local MP, Health Minister Ryan Park, have blasted unknown culprits who ripped up the grass of their junior field over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.