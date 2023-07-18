Wollongong CBD's anchor story Norman Ross announced it was leaving its Crown Street location on July 19, 1991 blaming the downturn in footfall on the new Wollongong Mall.
Norman Ross chief executive and part owner Jon Donohoe said trading had declined since the mall opened in Crown Street five years earlier, drawing customers away from the shop.
"The building next to Norman Ross looks like there should be a demolition order going on it," he said referring to the building on the corner of Crown and Keira Streets.
"When they put the mall through, it affected us. The sales started dropping then."
Wollongong Chamber of Commerce manager Warren Steel agreed the nearby buildings were in need of a refurbishment.
"I feel the same way about the corner building. I would like to see a demolition sign on it," he said.
He added that overhead pedestrian walkways linking Crown Central to the Gateway would transform the corner.
