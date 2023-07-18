Illawarra Mercury
Why Norman Ross left Wollongong CBD in 1991

By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Looking back on July 19, 1991

Shoppers flocked to the clearance sale at Norman Ross' Wollongong store. Pictures by ACM
Wollongong CBD's anchor story Norman Ross announced it was leaving its Crown Street location on July 19, 1991 blaming the downturn in footfall on the new Wollongong Mall.

