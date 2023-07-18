Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing teenager and man, who are missing from the South Coast in separate incidents.
Teenager Caiden Gardner, 16, is from Mollymook Beach, but was last seen on a train between Kiama and Bomaderry about 3pm on Saturday, July 15.
Corey Hucman, 32, was last seen at a medical facility on Scenic Drive in Nowra about 9.30am on Monday, July 17.
Police have serious concerns for the missing people.
Caiden is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with shoulder length dark hair styled in a mullet.
He was last seen wearing black track pants, a black hoodie, black Nike runners, a black cap and fluro green jacket.
Caiden is known to frequent Ulladulla and Mollymook and may have travelled to St Peters in Sydney.
Police say Mr Hucman last spoke to his family via text message on July 17, but since then no one has been able to make contact with him.
He is of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with short black hair and an olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light coloured pants.
Corey is known to frequent the Nowra CBD and Nowra East areas.
If you have seen either missing people or have information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.