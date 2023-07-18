Police and family of a man missing from Nowra hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Corey Hucman was last seen at a medical facility on Scenic Drive about 9.30am on Monday, July 17.
The 32-year-old spoke to family via text message about 3pm that same day, but since then no one has been able to make contact with him.
Police have been notified and have started making inquiries.
Corey is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with short black hair and an olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light-coloured pants.
Corey is known to frequent the Nowra CBD and Nowra East areas.
Anyone who sees Corey is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
