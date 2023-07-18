You'd be forgiven if you didn't realise women's biggest sporting event was underway a few miles from Wollongong.
The Mercury this week has spent time collating a list of places you can watch the Women's World Cup, and disappointingly the number of local venues promoting televised coverage of the event is few and far between.
Despite the Men's World Cup having a 24-hour fan zone in Wollongong CBD, there is no such thing for the ladies, even with games being shown at bar-friendly times.
Many sporting bars, clubs and venues are likely showing the Matildas matches on their big screens throughout the six-week tournament but, perhaps, haven't promoted it as an event.
Some may even show the fixtures for other countries on Optus, but why aren't we making a song and dancing about it?
Thankfully, the Fraternity Club is getting behind the event, with plans to show every game for every nation.
But a quick read through the region's popular venues' websites and Facebook pages shows promotional events for Volkanovski's latest fight and the State of Origin - even the game where everyone knew the Blues had lost had great fanfare around it. There were pre-match beers, special menus and good old-fashioned meat raffles.
When we spoke to the venues, one club manager said the FIFA Women's World Cup was a bit of an "unknown".
It harks back to last summer's Women's Euro 2022, which was also an "unknown".
So much so that organisers decided against booking out English Premier League grounds and instead went for minor stadiums like Sheffield's 30,000-capacity Bramall Lane. They thought they couldn't fill the seats.
By the time England won the cup in Wembley, a record-breaking 50m tuned in to watch the match.
The Women's World Cup is another tournament where another host country has a good chance of triumphing.
So, let's get ahead of the curve. Get out your yellow and gold. Let your local viewing venue of choice know you want women's football on the big screen and support the Matildas, the Lionesses, Team USA or whoever damn well inspires you.
And hopefully, the promoters will come good and fix you up with some half-price cocktails and schnitzels.
