Let's be honest - most of us really don't care about the Commonwealth Games.
But if somehow they come down to Wollongong, we'll just delete that word "don't" in all versions of this article, OK?
Because then they'll be Our Games. Like the UCI Road World Championships last September was Our Bike City event. Like Our Olivia who won Farmer Wants a Wife, and Our Volkanovski who local politicians are trying to use to score themselves popularity points.
We didn't think we cared much about cycling last year either - but then, once the UCI was upon us, how could you not get all swept up in the colour and buzz of it all? It certainly got me, and my family.
But perhaps I'm what they call a believer in the power of sport. As we'll see at the Women's World Cup opener in Sydney on Thursday, sport brings great benefits for players, and there's something wonderful about sharing joyful moments with thousands, for spectators.
You can say the same for great musical or arts events.
Vic Premier Dan Andrews said the Games' costs (more than $6 billion) outstripped the benefits for Victoria (closer to $2 billion). The clarity is welcome.
In Wollongong, the benefits for the city of hosting the UCI - other than a week of sporting excellence and plenty of international exposure - have been harder to pin down. There's not great data on how many more people are cycling to work, there's some strange inner-city bike lanes where cars park in the middle of the road, and no-one says for certain how much was paid compared to how much was brought in.
The UCI's own report claimed 930 jobs were created for Wollongong. This could possibly be true if you counted all the event staff and maybe even team members as "jobs".
It may look rougher if you subtracted one for each of the jobs that were stood down for the week because of road closures.
It seems at odds with the city council's report that said CBD businesses lost money, while Helensburgh made more.
This is not a complaint - personally I loved the UCI bike race, and the Commonwealth Games might be OK. Dollars aren't everything and we can hope the "Bike City" moniker will lead to tangible results eventually.
I'm probably more concerned about whether the Commonwealth Games should be relevant at all, given it's descended from the old days of Empire. But I might feel differently if my small business had to close for a week or two because of it.
I'd welcome the UCI back every year - if it was for three days only. Commonwealth Games cycling would probably bring more inconvenience, for longer periods. Still, I think we could handle it.
You think security services have power? Just wait til you come across the state's Major Events forces.
Towing a truck from a clearway on Gipps Rd is simple stuff compared to what these guys can do if they want. Take Newcastle, where finding accurate information on the economic benefits of the V8 Supercars race is just as hard as finding good data on benefits that have flowed to Wollongong from the UCI.
In Newcastle, residents whose houses were near the street race track had to apply for tickets to be in their own house for the event. They were allowed one entry pass per bedroom, plus one. One family had put on an extra room since the previous race; they were told to submit plans to prove it.
Their neighbour's daughter had a birthday that weekend. They wanted to have four grandparents from out of town over for the night to celebrate. Denied! Too many people. They would have to buy Supercars tickets. These are not V8 people.
Even if you've passed these tests, sheeting was erected around the track so you couldn't stand outside your house and watch the race - you had to go and buy a ticket for a grandstand 1km away.
Before we get too excited, though, let's remember the 2026 games were to be held in March - which happens to be Wollongong's rainiest month.
Perth Mayor Basil Zempilas is keen to host the games but that state's premier also says no. I was in Perth last week (for a sporting event) and it seems like the ideal place - modern, beautiful, with hugely impressive sporting infrastructure and plenty of money all around.
They even seem to have shifted the poor people out of the city which will save them having to do it pre-games.
It's probably moot. NSW doesn't seem to want the Commonwealth Games. Should we? Who knows. Economically, it may be a net cost - but perhaps a spectacle worth paying for.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
