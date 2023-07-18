Paul Turner looked the goods before a back injury forced him off the field in his debut outing in St George Illawarra Dragons last-start loss to the Canberra Raiders.
Turner has recovered from that game almost two weeks ago, and is fit and ready to play if selected in the Dragons squad to face Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium on Thursday night.
The 23-year-old New Zealander replaced injured fullback Tyrell Sloan.
It's believed Sloan is recovering well from his calf strain and could return to the squad, set to be named later Tuesday afternoon.
Regardless Turner said he loved playing for the Red V and would relish another opportunity to play if picked by interim-coach Ryan Carr.
"It was a special moment for me and my family, just to debut for this club," he said.
"It was a pretty good night but unfortunately we lost."
Turner said the players had put that loss behind them and were keen to finish the season off strongly, starting with the clash against the Tigers in Wollongong.
"The boys are just focusing now on the Tigers. It's a massive game for both clubs.
"We just want to win as many games as possible to bring some hope back into the club and finish the season well."
Dan Russell, who also made his debut off the interchange bench for the Dragons in their 36-26 loss to the Raiders, was keen to take the next step and become a regular member of the playing squad.
The 27-year-old PNG international became one of the oldest players to debut in the NRL era, when he came on during the WIN Stadium clash.
"It's been mixed emotions the last couple of weeks, you know, finally making my debut and just trying to cherish every moment of that," Russell said.
"It was a pretty special moment, especially having my family and friends there. It really was a dream come true.
"But now it is about trying to keep my spot and try and get some wins for the club, that's the goal now.
"i don't wan't to give up my spot now. I finally managed to grab that spot and I want to try and make it mine for the rest of the year."
Russell added Thursday night's game against the Tigers was "huge" for the club.
"Every game now for the rest of the season is massive for the club and fans. We've got a lot of talent there. We know we can win games, and it starts Thursday night."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
