St George Illawarra Dragons pair looking to add to their debut outings

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:55pm
Paul Turner in action against the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium on July 7. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images
Paul Turner looked the goods before a back injury forced him off the field in his debut outing in St George Illawarra Dragons last-start loss to the Canberra Raiders.

