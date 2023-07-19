If you've got 'as new' clothes in your wardrobe that you no longer wear, a clothes swapping party in Kiama could be for you.
As the cost of living spirals and some are going without, Kiama Council is lending a helping hand to residents.
To participate, bring up to 10 unworn or lightly worn items of women's clothing, jewellery, accessories or footwear. Council, says think of them as the type of items you'd give to a friend.
In exchange, receive tokens and find yourself some pre-loved items on the swap night on Friday, July 28.
A council spokesman said the event is part of its focus on the need for textile recycling.
"This provides a low cost alternative for finding new clothes. But it is not intended to compete with established services provided by charities," a council spokesman said.
But, there is a catch, it's only open to Kiama residents and proof of residency is required at clothes drop off.
"We do get a lot of people from other areas wanting to take part, which we cannot support due to the size of our venue," the spokesman said.
"We hope this event will inspire other councils to follow suit with their own clothes swap events."
Clothes drop-off and registration is July 27 (12pm-7pm) and July 28 (9am-4pm). The actual clothes swapping party is on 6-8pm on Friday, July 28.
Entry is $5 with all proceeds going to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Kiama and CWA Evening Branch for community projects.
Council's first clothes swapping party was held in 2019.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
