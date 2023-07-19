Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

Kiama clothes swapping party to target cost of living

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Council waste management officer Josephine St John showing off some items from the upcoming clothes swapping party on July 28. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama Council waste management officer Josephine St John showing off some items from the upcoming clothes swapping party on July 28. Picture by Robert Peet

If you've got 'as new' clothes in your wardrobe that you no longer wear, a clothes swapping party in Kiama could be for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.