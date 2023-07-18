Skipper Ben Hunt is among seven changes St George Illawarra Dragons have made for their clash against Wests Tigers on Thursday night at WIN Stadium.
Hunt is back at the helm after missing Round 19 on Origin duty.
Jack Bird has been recalled on the bench and Dan Russell will start in the back row in place of Ben Murdoch-Masila (knee).
The 17-man squad also includes Tyrell Sloan, who missed the Canberra Raiders game with a calf injury.
Jacob Liddle has also recovered from a head knock during the bye round and will start at hooker.
Jaiyden Hunt, Max Feagai, Sione Finau and Zane Musgrove are also named in the extended squad.
Their opponents Wests Tigers have brought David Nofoaluma back on the wing after recovering from a shoulder injury and Daine Laurie is back in the No.6 jersey, pushing Will Smith to the reserves.
Teenager Tallyn de Silva gets another opportunity on the bench with Jake Simpkin making way.
Dragons team list:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
