Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Ben Hunt one of seven Dragons changes for Tigers clash

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bird is back for St George Illawarra Dragons clash against the Wests Tigers. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack Bird is back for St George Illawarra Dragons clash against the Wests Tigers. Picture by Anna Warr

Skipper Ben Hunt is among seven changes St George Illawarra Dragons have made for their clash against Wests Tigers on Thursday night at WIN Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.