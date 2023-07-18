Her cooking teacher wants her to turn up the heat, her science teacher wants her to apply the laws of physics and her history teacher wants her to make some - history, that is.
Any wonder there are good vibes coming out of Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts for former student and current Matilda, Mary Fowler.
The 20-year-old, who now plays for Manchester City in the UK, scored the only goal in Friday's friendly against France. And when the Women's World Cup rolls around on Thursday, July 20, the spotlight will be on the young prodigy.
Fowler attended the school in 2018, taking the female soccer team to a Combined High Schools' championship, but her former teachers also remember a student just as dedicated in the classroom.
Visual arts teacher Erika Mayer hopes Fowler will bring all her imagination to the upcoming games.
"Imagination is a 21st century skill and Mary loved art and joyfully persevered at difficult moments, when other students might give up," Ms Mayer said.
Science teacher Doug Chisholm recalls a model student who was "super polite" but with a good sense of humour".
"She asked great questions, got all the work done and had excellent grades," Mr Chisholm said.
He anticipates Fowler will lay her knowledge of "physics and momentum" at the feet of Australia and the Matildas.
History teacher Georgina Lekkas remembers "a wonderful, dedicated student".
"She showed particular interest in the Changing Rights and Freedoms topic, which had an emphasis on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"I certainly would like her to make a little more history!"
Food technology teacher Gail Tobin remembers "a great little chef" and will be cheering when Fowler gets cooking on the pitch on Thursday.
"Her skills were amazing," Ms Tobin said of Fowler's performance in the kitchen. "She always wanted the work straightaway, so she could get stuck in."
Personal Development, Health and Physical Education teachers Michelle Carney, Erika Lampe and Fleur Williams loved her soccer skills, but also her attitude.
"She was always so determined, both in the classroom and on the field," Ms Williams said.
"She was a positive role model for all students. She was highly academic, a quiet achiever. She worked really hard to complete her assignments to a high standard."
Fowler's goal against France was an emotional moment: "I had tears in my eyes, I was just so thrilled for Mary and her family."
Ms Carney said Fowler and her family "took education seriously".
"At recess or lunchtime, you would see her in the library, reading," Ms Carney said, adding the youngster "lifted female soccer on the South Coast".
Ms Lampe said this "studious and hardworking" young woman was "paving the way for women in sport".
"She was a really great influence," Ms Lampe said. "She shows there are opportunities out there and to never give up."
Relieving principal Bryce O'Connor said in her time at the school she was a role model for "anyone who was elite at any activity".
"She was a wonderful all-round student, while maintaining a stringent sporting commitment," he said. "It was hard to balance and she did it with ease.
"She would train, then be at school for the first lesson and be on the ball all day, then train again in the afternoon.
"It has a massive influence and created a lot more interest in soccer. Good luck, Mary. Do us proud like you always have."
