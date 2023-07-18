Wollongong would be well placed to host at least the cycling events if NSW has a change of heart about the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
After Victoria sensationally cancelled its plan to host the games across five regional centres, citing cost blowouts, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said Wollongong had shown it was up to the task.
With speculation Sydney might step in to host the two-week carnival, Wollongong became a natural option for cycling road race and mountain bike events.
Hosting the UCI Road World Championships of cycling last year showed the coastal city is a great fit for road racing, while mountain biking facilities continue to improve.
And while Premier Chris Minns on Tuesday said NSW would not bid to host the games, some Western Sydney leaders are urging the state to give it a go.
Councillor Bradbery said Wollongong could put its hand up for the cycling races.
"I think we could possibly facilitate that particular event," he said.
"We've proven that we're a can-do city, especially when it came to the UCI last year.
"So, yeah, why not - if the Premier's in on the act and the State Government is prepared to throw the money at it."
Cr Bradbery said Wollongong could handle the mountain bike races as well, and the games may help push along the development of downhill tracks on the escarpment.
"We might as well throw that in - we could accommodate quite a few aspects of cycling," he said.
"The mountain biking certainly has possibilities as well. That might progress getting the mountain biking facilities established in the escarpment a bit quicker.
"As far as I'm concerned, these are possibilities, but of course it will be up to the state government to throw the money at it.
"After all, we've all got all that infrastructure from the Olympics [in Sydney] so perhaps NSW might wish to give it a go."
Other sports would be unlikely as Wollongong indoor stadiums would not be up to scratch for such an event, although Cr Bradbery said there could be benefits from needing to upgrade local stadium infrastructure would be welcome.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
