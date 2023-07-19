Early childhood educators across the country can now complete a university degree remotely in half the time at the University of Wollongong.
Emma Stevenson is passionate about educating young children and has always wanted to upskill but like many within the industry, stepping out of full-time work to study is not accessible.
"The structure of university traditionally wasn't something that I would be able to do with different commitments and needing to work full-time," Ms Stevenson said.
The 26-year-old is working at a long day care centre in Sydney full-time and now joins more than 270 students in a new alternative pathway degree at the University of Wollongong.
The accelerated pathway allows diploma-qualified educators to complete a bachelor's degree in two years instead of four, recognising their previous education and work experience as credit.
"They already come with two years of qualifications at a TAFE level and they're upskilling to become qualified early childhood teachers, which is the equivalent of a four-year degree," director of the Early Years program, Associate Professor Cathrine Neilsen-Hewett said.
"They have the same status as school teachers."
The University of Wollongong is hosting the degree in partnership with the NSW Department of Education and Early Learning and Care Council of Australia (ELACCA).
"I think one of the challenges that many of them have faced previously is how do they reconcile their desire to study with the need to continue working in the workplace?" Associate Professor Neilsen-Hewett said.
Ms Stevenson said without the accelerated program she would not be able to complete an early education university degree.
She can now study while working full-time which is "a massive help" to support costs such as her mortgage repayments.
"Being able to work and still get the income that I'm currently on and having the opportunity to balance that and study at a time that works for me...having that flexibility is really beneficial."
Allowing students to study flexibly while working means there isn't an additional strain on the childcare centres, Ms Stevenson said.
"It's not taking away educators from the services where we know there is a demand for early childcare educators.
"There's a lot of things that I love about [early education]...being able to see those light bulb moments...whether it's literacy or numeracy, things such as social skills and laying that foundation," Ms Stevenson said.
More than 270 students will start the new program remotely at UOW on Monday, July 24.
Minister for Early Learning, Prue Car, said the program "will help meet sector demand for highly skilled teachers as a key commitment to addressing current workforce pressures".
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
