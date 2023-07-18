Dennis Rocca-Busch has lived across the street from a "secret lookout" above the Sea Cliff Bridge his whole life and he's over risk-taking sightseers.
He's not the only one fed up. Authorities will soon join forces to address how best to deter dangerous trespassing at the Clifton site.
As more photos flood social media, Wollongong City Council and emergency services have again pleaded with the public to avoid walking along dangerous tracks above the spectacular bridge to take photos.
Mr Rocca-Busch believes while photos from the vantage point inviting people to "come visit Wollongong" continue to be shared, nothing will change.
The lookout is accessed through unofficial tracks created through the escarpment above the bridge.
Transport for NSW told the Mercury access to the area is prohibited with signs in place to inform the public.
Clifton resident Mr Rocca-Busch, who has lived near the lookout for 36 years, said people stop him every day asking for directions.
"Clifton was a little place. People in Wollongong didn't know where it was," he said.
"Now there's people coming from all over the world to go and have a look at a bridge."
In May 2020, 27 emergency service workers helped rescue a teenage girl who fell and dislocated her ankle, landing 30cm away from the cliff face.
In that instance, a paramedic involved in the rescue, was stopped by 15 people asking for directions for the lookout.
Deputy unit commander of Wollongong SES, Andrew Schort, also has tended to people injured at the track.
"A young lady had a misadventure - went off track access to a really steep area and managed to get a pretty severe leg injury and needed our assistance," Mr Schort said.
"Those walking areas are generally closed for pretty good reasons ... they're not safe, and they're not designed to be accessible to the public. There are lots of beautiful views accessible in a safe and accessible manner."
The most tragic incident at the site involved the death of a 24-year-old man. He died in 2018 when he slipped on the cliff face and fell over the ledge.
"Please exercise caution and steer well clear of the edge when visiting Sea Cliff Bridge in Clifton. The ground is loose dirt and there are no protective barriers or safety measures in place to prevent you from falling," NSW Ambulance Illawarra Inspector Matthew Sterling said.
"A great opportunity for a photo should not be at the expense of your own safety - it's not worth the risk of harming yourself."
Wollongong City Council, one of the government agencies that manages the area, will be installing additional signage in the coming days.
"For a number of years, there has been warning signage in place to warn not to walk on the informal trails as the area is unsafe," a council spokesperson said.
"The informal trails should not be used to access the site. This location is a known landslip area. It has very steep terrain and an unstable surface. People should take note of the warning signage - which advise people this area is not accessible - for their own safety."
Mr Rocca-Busch said a seat had been placed at the lookout by visitors around three metres away from the cliff edge, "now it's almost on the edge".
After the Mercury reached out to Transport for NSW, they have confirmed they will "meet with all stakeholders involved in coming weeks to undertake further investigations into additional measures to deter dangerous trespassing at the site."
"Transport for NSW understands the area has been promoted on social media as a lookout over the Sea Cliff Bridge, and reminds the community that the only view points that should be accessed are on the official walkway along the bridge itself," a spokesperson said.
A spokesperson from National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed they do not own the land of the unofficial lookout but suggests people visit the coastal walking and views from the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area and check the NPWS website for details and maps as well as tips on safe bushwalking.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
