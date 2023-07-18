Hellinda, the first horse purchased by Wollongong-based syndicator JJJ Racing, will make his debut at Kembla Grange on Thursday.
The two-year-old gelding trained by Kembla Grange trainers Robert and Luke Price will feature in race 4, much to the pleasure of JJJ Racing creator Jared Fish.
Fish and fellow Wollongong-born co-director Ben McGinnes share a strong passion for horses and the racing industry.
In 2020 Fish created JJJ Racing, which was incorporated two years later.
JJJ Racing started as an Instagram page for fellow racing enthusiasts.
Its since grown to now having thousands of followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where Fish posts tips and runs tipping comps, merchandise giveaways, punters clubs and much more.
After JJJ Racing became an approved Racing NSW licensed syndicator in September, 2022, it opened the opportunity for people to get on board as owners and purchase shares in JJJ Racing horses.
"The Illawarra region has been crying out for a syndicator for quite some time and a lot of members in our area own horses through bigger companies right across Sydney," Fish said.
"We have built our business up with the mindset of having owners feel a part of a community, a part of a group, and being involved in their horses journey every step of the way through very regular updates, open days, social days out at the track and much more."
Hellinda was JJJ Racing's first purchase as a licensed syndicator. They paid $30,000 for the gelding by Hellbent, which they purchased from Glenn Lee Thoroughbreds at Meroo Meadow, NSW.
"He is 100 per cent owned by Wollongong locals or members with an affinity to the Illawarra," Fish said.
"We were blown away by the support from the local community right from the get go and continue to appreciate that support every step of the way.
"Hellinda was a late foal born in October so has taken some time to get ready physically, and is still learning his craft, but he's shown enough ability at the trials to deserve a race start on Thursday, which is a good starting point to see where he is at.
"I'm sure there will be plenty of owners trackside in support."
JJJ Racing has expanded its stable to 12 horses and 150 owners and is looking to continue growing into the future.
Fish said the syndicator had horses with Price Racing, Kerry Parker, Danielle Seib at Goulburn and more recently Cameron Crockett at Scone.
"Robert and Luke Price have been fantastic to us for a long time and we owe them a big thanks for all the help along the way," he said.
"They have a fantastic team at Kembla Grange and the horses are very well looked after. We hope to have plenty of success with the team in years to come."
JJJ Racing currently have shares available with Rob and Luke Price in a well bred Filly by D'argento. For more information visit their website www.jjjracing.com.au
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.