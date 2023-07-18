Jack Campbell has found a novel way to combine his love of poker and horses.
This Sunday the owner of Jack's Poker League will run a poker tournament at Shoalhaven Turf Club.
"It will be a $4000 guaranteed prize pool, $90 to enter. There will be a bar tab in the marquee plus TV," Campbell said.
"We'll be also running a punters club. There'll be prizes for best dressed, male and female.
"We'll also be getting a few jockeys in to interview, so it should be a fantastic day."
Campbell said he was happy to run a tournament at the races when approached by the turf club to do so.
"Winter is a quiet time for them so they approached me. I was only too happy to run a tournament," he said.
"We'll have a marquee set up which can fit over 100 people. We've sold 50 tickets so far."
Jack's Poker League (JPL) will also run a similar event at Kembla Grange Racecourse on Saturday, August 26.
The event will be held at the Bert Lillye Lounge from 11am.
"It's just about spreading poker to a new audience. What better way to do that then combining my loves of poker and horse racing," Campbell said.
"Those interested can attend one of my tournaments at Figtree Sports Club, Unanderra Hotel or Kiama Leagues Club. They can also visit the Jack's Poker League Facebook page or contact the turf clubs directly."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
