Where there's a will there can also sometimes be a dispute

A deceased person's will can be open to legal challenge if eligible people are not satisifed with its provisions. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for RMB Lawyers.

In Australia, a growing number of wills are being contested in courts, often by family members disputing the division of their parents' estate. Wills and estate planning expert Paul Bartholomew, from RMB Lawyers, outlines some of the more common situations in which a will can be challenged.



Disputes involving wills come in many varieties, and a dispute often involves several types of claims in the one case.

Family provision claims

The most common form of claim is a family provision claim. A family provision claim is an application made to the Supreme Court by an 'eligible person' seeking a greater share of the deceased person's estate than what they have been provided for in the will, or in circumstances where they have been excluded from the will entirely.

The purpose of a family provision claim is to vary the terms of the will to provide for the maintenance, education, and advancement in life of the eligible person if it can be shown the person did not receive adequate provision from the deceased person's estate. Eligible people may include a spouse or former spouse, a de facto partner, a child, grandchildren or a dependant of the deceased person.

RMB Lawyers Paul Bartholomew. Picture supplied

There are strict time limits to commencing a family provision claim. In NSW, it is 12 months from the date of death of the deceased person.

Challenging the validity of a will

Where a family provision claim seeks to vary the terms of a person's will, some cases involve a challenge to the validity of the will itself. There are several ways a person can challenge the validity of a will. These include:

Lack of testamentary capacity

The validity of a will may be challenged if it can be shown the deceased person did not have the necessary mental capacity to understand the nature and effect of the will at the time it was made.

Cases of this nature require evidence to show that the deceased person did not understand the extent of their property, who the natural objects of their bounty should be, or the consequences of making the will.

Undue influence

The validity of a will can be challenged if it can be shown the deceased person was unduly influenced by another person to make a will that did not reflect the deceased's true intentions.



Cases of this nature require evidence to show that the deceased person was subjected to coercion, pressure, or manipulation by another person, which resulted in the will being made.

Fraudulent or forged will

Allegations that a will was forged or fraudulently made can also be grounds for a will's validity to be challenged.



Cases of this nature require evidence indicating that the deceased person did not make the will, or that the will was altered or executed without the deceased person's knowledge or consent.

Improper execution

Sometimes, a challenge can simply result if it appears the will was not properly executed.



The formal requirements for signing and witnessing a will are set out in the Succession Act 2006 (NSW). If it can be shown these were not followed, that may result in the Court setting aside the will.