Dream big: highrise towers in Warrawong and Comm Games cyclists in the Gong

So much for the 59-day wait we were expecting. Have you checked out the proposal for Warrawong Plaza?
Just when we thought it would take forever to actually get a glimpse of plans, it seems all you have to do is ask.
News of the five locations chosen by the NSW Planning Department for a program that would see the required rezoning fast-tracked was quietly released over the weekend.
On Monday after using all the comms channels possible, aside from a mention of Cowper Street, there had been no official word of where the proposed 1118 dwellings would be located.
But alas - a couple of questions to the company involved and hey presto: an artist's impression of the ambitious plan arrives. It shows at least 12 buildings of various sizes on top of the plaza, with the largest along the King Street frontage.
As you can imagine, feelings on the ground are mixed.
"It's the revival Warrawong's CBD needs now that it's status as a shopping hub has diminished with the rise of Dapto and Shellharbour," David Bottin wrote on our Facebook page. "Great views, too."
But it's a hard no from Thomas Greaves: "We will boycott Warrawong Plaza. I'll never shop in your centre again if this goes thru ... Highrise in Wollongong city centre is one thing but not in the suburbs."
And perhaps as expected the commentary about Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' decision to can the 2026 Commonwealth Games in favour of a $2 billion investment in regional Victoria.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on July 18 the cost of the Games had blown out and did "not represent value for money".
A courageous economic decision or a selfish move from a selfish state leader that will bankrupt Victoria's reputation as the nation's sports capital?
Either way, the commentary will continue - well, until the next controversial critical decision.
NSW, South Australia and Western Australia have all hosed down potential bids as replacement hosts while Queensland is also unlikely to offer to fill the void.
But here's something to ponder in an alternate reality ... Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery believes Wollongong would be well placed to host at least the cycling events if NSW has a change of heart about the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
