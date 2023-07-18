Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Dream big: highrise towers in Warrawong and Comm Games cyclists in the Gong

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Today's question: are we unlocking our potential or are we fooling ourselves with grand plans? File picture
Today's question: are we unlocking our potential or are we fooling ourselves with grand plans? File picture

So much for the 59-day wait we were expecting. Have you checked out the proposal for Warrawong Plaza?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.